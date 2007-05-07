The TASER X26 And Advanced TASER M26 Two Day Training Course

Two-Day Certified Instructor Course

Sponsored by TASER International, Inc./TASER Academy Training Center Instructed by Ray Minor

The M26 is deployed by 9,900 agencies nationwide with an unmatched 94% success rate. The X26 is 60% smaller and 5% more powerful.

Where:

TASER International Headquarters/TASER Academy Training Center

17800 North 85th Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9603

*Call Jennifer Bliven at 480-905-2072 for directions or hotel information.

When:

Monday, June 25, 2007 & Tuesday, June 26, 2007

8:00 am to 5:00 pm 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Cost:

$225.00 per attendee (plus tax) from every Police Agency who registers by

June 18, 2007. All re-certifications will be $80.00 (plus tax) per person.

Payment:

We will accept Visa, Mastercard, or American Express. Payment must be received before the course unless a Purchase Order is issued. Payment can also be paid at the training, but if payment is not received, certification will be put on hold until payment has been made.

Attire:

The dress is casual and no uniforms are needed. If your agency currently has an M26 or X26, bring the holster your agency plans on using. Please bring your duty belt with NO firearms, ammo, or weapons of any kind.

RSVP:

Registration required - Complete application to register officers from your agency today!

Registration Deadline:

June 18, 2007.

Class limit is 25 maximum. If course has reached the maximum, you will be notified of cancellation of registration. NO EXCEPTIONS WILL BE MADE!

Note, this is a two-day course!

If your department would like to attend, please complete the registration form and fax to 480-905-2034, Attn.: Jennifer Bliven.

For more TASER International Instructor course information, please call Jennifer Bliven at 800-978-2737 ext. 2072 or email Jennifer@TASER.com.

