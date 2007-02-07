The Training Academy Of Armor Holdings Improves Training Program And Offers Munitions Rebate For Attendees In 2007

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Training Academy of Armor Holdings, a leader in less lethal instructor training, announced improvements to its industry-leading Instructor Certification Program designed to proactively address new tactical realities for law enforcement applications of less lethal munitions. New enhancements aim to make the industry’s most popular training program accessible to more student-instructors while continuing to provide the most comprehensive less lethal instruction certification available.

The Training Academy realizes the importance of professional training and that many departments are experiencing tighter budgets. As such, the company is offering a $300 rebate on Defense Technology less lethal munitions products for those who complete the Instructor Certification Program (ICP) in Q1 or Q2 of 2007. Additionally, the Training Academy has tightened the curriculum of its ICP from five days to four to reduce officer travel time and department spending on travel expenses such as hotel and meals.

“Our ICP training is one of the only instructor programs available taught by active law enforcement officers,” said Michael Finley, Director of Training. “We believe that every department should have access to the best training available, and with more than 10,000 departments already certified through our program, we hope to make this training available to everyone.”