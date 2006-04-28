Thirteenth Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the United States District Court for the District of Oregon entered a judgment of dismissal ordering the dismissal of the product liability lawsuit filed by Lee Games against TASER International, Inc. This is the thirteenth wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International in the past 24 months.

TASER International provides advanced electronic control devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER® devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com. Note to Investors

