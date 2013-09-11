Topeka Police Department Expands AXON flex Camera Program

TASER’s New AXON body Camera Showing Momentum

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple new deployments of its AXON Flex™ and AXON body™ on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.com service including a follow-on order of 45 AXON flex units by the Topeka Police Department supplementing their inventory of 30 units previously deployed.



“The evidence we have captured using AXON Flex cameras and downloaded into EVIDENCE.com from car stops and deadly force encounters has been remarkable,” said Topeka Police Captain Scott Conklin. “TASER worked with our agency and allowed us to be creative in our acquisition and financing both the equipment and digital management system, EVIDENCE.com. The integration and ease of use of the AXON flex cameras and the EVIDENCE.com digital management system from both the user and administrative side is what makes this good technology a great system,” concluded Captain Conklin.

The following agencies are deploying AXON body on-officer cameras and/or EVIDENCE.com:

• Cotati Police Department (CA) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• Columbia Police Department (MO) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• Darlington Police Department (SC) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• Furman University Police Department (SC) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• Gooding County Sheriff’s Office (ID)

• Harlan Police Department (KY)

• Rigby Police Department (ID)

• Sumpter Township Police Department (MI) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

The following agencies are deploying AXON flex on-officer cameras and/or EVIDENCE.com:

• Barton County Sheriff’s Department (MO)

• Cocoa Police Department (FL) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• Langston University Police Department (OK) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• Padre Island National Seashore (TX)

• Salina Police Department (KS) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• University of George Police (GA) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

• Zuni Pueblo Police Department (NM) purchase includes EVIDENCE.com

The following agencies renewed their EVIDENCE.com service:

• Johnson County Police Department (KS)

• Winterville Police Department (NC)

These orders were received in the third quarter and are expected to ship in the third quarter.

