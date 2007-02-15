Two Additional Wrongful Death Lawsuits Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, Western Division, entered an order dismissing with prejudice the in-custody death product liability lawsuit filed by Michelle Kinkle on behalf of the estate of Mary Malone Jeffries, Plaintiff, against TASER International, Inc. In addition, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, entered an order dismissing with prejudice the in-custody death product liability lawsuit filed by Kenneth Goebel on behalf of the estate of Dennis Hyde Jr., Plaintiff, against TASER International, Inc. The Hyde lawsuit had been filed, but not yet served against TASER International. These are the thirty-second and thirty-third wrongful death or injury lawsuits that have been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuit.

“These dismissals are the result of the insurmountable burden plaintiffs have in proving there was any defect in the TASER device or that the TASER device was a proximate cause of these unfortunate deaths,” commented Douglas Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International, Inc. “We are adamant in not settling these wrongful death lawsuits and we will continue our aggressive defense of all litigation filed against TASER International. We are very pleased that we were able to get these lawsuits dismissed before any substantial defense costs were incurred,” continued Klint.