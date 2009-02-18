Wise County Sheriff’s Office Purchases Stun-Cuff PCUs

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office in Wise, Virginia, has purchased and taken delivery of three (3) Stun-Cuff PCUs. The Stun-Cuff PCU

(Patrol Car Unit) stores quickly and easily in the cab area or trunk of the patrol car using DC power. New circuitry controls the automatic charging system of the unit, and requires no maintenance. The Stun-Cuff PCU is placed on the prisoner’s wrist and is controlled by a wireless remote transmitter. The remote transmitter stays with the officer in the front of the vehicle, giving officers the ability to safely control unruly prisoners (such as those who might break glass, scream, spit, and kick, or other violent and aggressive persons) in the rear seat without having to stop the vehicle. The transmitter has a clip for use on the visor or duty belt allowing the officer quick, safe and immediate activation. The Stun-Cuff PCU has all the proven features of the Award Winning Stun-Cuff Magnum.

Specifications: Transmitter has 100 yard range, Stun-Cuff is water proof, impact resistant, uses standard handcuff key, female lighter socket for hard wire hookup, mounting bracket and hardware.

About Stun-Cuff

Todays criminal is hardened, desperate and more dangerous than ever. They endanger everyone they come in contact with; law enforcement, judges and civilians. They are out of control! During trial prisoner shackling has been found unconstitutional for fear prisoners may appear guilty before a jury. On the other hand, you can’t allow a murder suspect freedom in the courts, filled with innocent bystanders where they may attempt to break free. All too frequently we hear disturbing reports of prisoner escapes. Whether taking a prisoner for a doctor visit, transporting them for trial, interrogations or dealing with a prisoner that is under the influence. They must be controlled. Myers Enterprises, Inc. is committed to prisoner compliancy and officer safety. For more information, visit www.stun-cuff.com.