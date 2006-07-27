XADS Directs Energies Toward the Future

Anderson, IN –- Xtreme Alternative Defense Systems (XADS) Ltd., a pioneering producer of less-than-lethal defense technologies for use in combat and law enforcement, has been tapped by the Department of Navy to aid in the development of the next generation of non-lethal, directed energy weapons. Pete Bitar, Chief Developer and President of XADS, has forged the alternative weapons field with the innovative StunStrike™ defense systems. StunStrike, a Department of Defense, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awarded program, is a patent-pending technology, which delivers aimed electrical energy to a specific objective in order to effectively deter or disable a target in a non-lethal manner.

Through a series of DoD SBIR contracts XADS has been commissioned to develop a man-portable, battery-powered Close Quarters unit prototype with a range of up to 10-feet and a vehicle mounted, generator-powered Short Range unit with a scope of approximately 35-feet. The XADS StunStrike units maintain the major potential functions of various security applications including, but not limited to:

Non-lethal Area Denial

Vehicle Disabling

Defense Against Incoming Ordnance

Controlled Pre-detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices and Land Mines

Hostage and other Rescue Operations

Defense of Military Convoys & Outposts

Force Protection Systems Engineer George G. Gibbs of the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command remarks: “The Marine Corps continues to look to the future for new and innovative ideas. The Phaser (on Stun) was certainly invented by the Star Trek series, but StunStrike, invented by XADS, is the closest thing there is to bringing that fiction to reality. Once proven, this will be a tremendous asset for the Department of Defense.”

Additionally, XADS is further extending its reach into the military and law enforcement marketplaces with the state-of-the-art Photonic Disruptor, Green (PD/G) dazzling laser series. The PD/G series, which has been deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom, is designed to flash-blind and disorient an aggressor without any long term effects. This allows the soldier or law enforcement official time to seize control of a potentially hazardous situation. A citizen version (the PDLP) based on the same foundational technology as the military-grade PD/G is available for sale to the general public at the XADS web site, www.XtremeADS.com.

Pete Bitar affirms, “XADS believes that the innovative systems we are developing offer military, police forces, private security companies, and even responsible citizens enormous flexibility and options, which could dramatically alter the nature of law enforcement, combat solutions, peacekeeping operations, personal protection and other engagements requiring the deployment of physical force.”

XADS seeks to change the nature of the use of force in 21st century military, law enforcement, and security operations by offering practical, non-lethal resolutions for military and police operations.