PepperBall projectiles demonstrate superior precision and safety in recent ASTM E3276 testing

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — PepperBall, a global leader in non-lethal law enforcement solutions, is proud to announce the results of recent third-party testing that underscores the superior precision and safety of PepperBall projectiles. The testing, conducted using the recently established ASTM E3276 testing methodology, confirmed that PepperBall .68 caliber non-lethal projectiles outperform competitive products, offering law enforcement officers nearly double the precision and effective standoff distance.

Enhanced Precision and Safety

The ASTM E3276 Standard Test Method for Precision and Accuracy of Non-Lethal and Less Lethal Munition Systems was developed in response to growing concerns about the accuracy of less-lethal projectiles, particularly highlighted during the George Floyd protests. This new testing standard provides a rigorous framework for evaluating the precision and accuracy of these munitions, which are critical for ensuring public safety during law enforcement operations.

The testing found that PepperBall projectiles consistently achieved the required precision at distances up to 42 feet. In contrast, competitor projectiles could only maintain similar levels of accuracy at distances ranging from 23 to 26 feet. This represents a significant advantage for law enforcement agencies that rely on PepperBall systems to maintain public order without resorting to lethal force.

Commitment to Law Enforcement Excellence

PepperBall has been a trusted name in non-lethal defense for over 25 years, with its systems widely adopted by law enforcement agencies across the United States and over 40 countries worldwide. To date, more than 20 million PepperBall projectiles have been deployed without a single reported fatality. The company’s commitment to safety is further exemplified by its rigorous testing and continuous product refinement, ensuring that every projectile meets the highest standards of accuracy and effectiveness.

Call to Action for Law Enforcement Agencies

PepperBall strongly recommends that law enforcement agencies adopt the ASTM E3276 testing methodology when evaluating non-lethal and less-lethal munitions. By doing so, agencies can ensure that their tools are delivering the most accurate response, thereby minimizing the risk of unintended injuries and legal liabilities. Agencies are also encouraged to request ASTM-compliant testing results from their munitions providers to ensure the highest levels of safety and reliability in their operations.