12 Month OC Staff Study Finds SABRE RED® To Be “The Best Tactical Spray”

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (ADPS) and the Phoenix Police Department (PPD) recently purchased five-thousand (5,000) canisters of the SABRE RED H2O Aerosol Projectors for its troopers & officers. After conducting a combined twelve (12) month Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Industry Staff Study, both agencies chose SABRE RED due to the following “Benefits to the Department”:

1). Non-flammable Contents

2). Decreased Decontamination Time

3). Product Effectiveness

4). Non-Toxic

5). Financial Savings

6). Level III @ 10% OC with 1.33% Major Capsaicinoids

In addition to the above, SABRE is the only natural OC spray available with guaranteed heat levels. SABRE’s state-of-the-art, in-house High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Laboratory ensures officers will never be taken by surprise by too much or not enough heat when deploying their SABRE aerosol projectors.

Security Equipment Corporation, in operation since 1975, is dedicated to producing the safest, most effective and reliable defense sprays available. We are proud SABRE was chosen as “the best tactical spray” to help ensure the safety and increase the restraining power of the Arizona Department of Public Safety & Phoenix Police Department.

SECURITY EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

300 Sun Valley Circle, Fenton, Missouri 63026

1-800-325-9568