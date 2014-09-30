CMC Government Supply Is Now Penn Arms Law Enforcement Distributor

CMC Government Supply is pleased to announce they are now a distributor of the full line of Penn Arms less lethal launchers. Penn Arms is a subsidiary of Combined Tactical Systems (CTS), which is a premier engineering and manufacturing company of less lethal tactical munitions and less lethal crowd control devices to armed forces, law enforcement, corrections and homeland security agencies. They manufacture products, such as, aerosol defense, irritant and smoke munitions and flash bangs. Penn Arms has set the standard for less-lethal launchers world wide for over 20 years. Penn Arms patented designs are small, lightweight, and operationally versatile. CMC now carries Penn Arms products including the 12 Gauge, 37/38MM and the 40MM launchers.

Penn Arms 40MM launchers are manufactured using 4140 hardened steel, 6061-T6 mil-spec anodized aluminum and DuPont super tough glass filled nylon. These launchers are light weight, versatile and used world by police and corrections officers. The 40MM launcher family of products is available in single-shot, spring-advance multi, and pump-advance multi-versions. The end-user has the option of fixed or collapsible stock when purchasing any of these launchers.

The PGL-65 (Model P540-3) and the GL-1 Compact (Model L140-4) are intuitively designed with tactical operators in mind. These launchers are lighter in weight, smaller, and operationally more versatile. Both launchers are designed as platforms for mounting a variety of less-lethal options, optics, and illumination tools. The GL-1 Compact has additional features, such as a folding and collapsing stock, collapsing vertical fore grip, and quad-rails.

CMC Government Supply can assist Law Enforcement Agencies and Departments with Penn Arms products. For more information, please visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/Penn-Arms-Less-Lethal-Launchers-c524.htm.