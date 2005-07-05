New York Police Department (NYPD) Opts for the SABRE® Edge

In addition to reordering 10,000 SABRE canisters, the NYPD recently hosted a SABRE Instructor Class to factory certify its Firearms Instructors. With 1,500 recruits graduating the academy in December and joining an agency of approximately 40,000 officers, the NYPD now has a staff of certified SABRE Instructors to properly train their agency to utilize the many performance and safety advantages provided by SABRE.

SABRE gives NYPD officers Deployment Versatility, the unique advantage of firing from an inverted position. This unique feature ensures NYPD officers can utilize their aerosol projector better during an altercation, when needing to reach around an object or subject to deploy, or when dealing with subjects that attempt to block the spray.

Besides firing upside down, SABRE is the only natural OC spray available with guaranteed heat levels. SABRE’s in-house High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Laboratory ensures NYPD officers will never be taken by surprise by too much or not enough heat when deploying their SABRE aerosol projectors.

Security Equipment Corporation, in operation since 1975, is dedicated to producing the safest, most effective and reliable OC sprays available. We are proud SABRE was chosen as the best option to help ensure the safety and increase the restraining power of the officers of the City of New York.

