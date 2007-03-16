2007 TASER® Conference & Master Instructor School

Westin O’Hare Hotel - Chicago, Illinois

Conference - July 9 & 10, 2007

Master Instructor School - July 11, 12, 13, 2007

We are pleased to announce that the 2007 TASER Conference and Master Instructor School will be held at the Westin O’Hare Hotel in Chicago, Illinois on Monday, July 9, 2007 through Friday, July 13, 2007. The conference is a unique opportunity to share information, tactics, and training between departments currently deploying TASER devices as well as for new agencies considering this technology.

The 2007 TASER International Master Instructor School is a five-day certification course for new Master Instructors and three days for recertifying Master Instructors. Certification is valid for two years. Areas of emphasis will include safety considerations, scenario-based training, medical issues, in-custody deaths, training drills, technical updates, tactical issues and a review of the new information contained in the Version 14.0 training syllabus. In order to maximize the quality of instruction for each student, only 100 new Master Instructor applicants and 100 recertifying Master Instructors will be admitted.

Master Instructor applicants must meet the attached general requirements and sign a release form on the first day of training. New Master Instructor applicants must attend the entire five-day program (Conference and Master Instructor School) for Master Instructor certification consideration. Recertifying Master Instructors are only required to attend July 11 - 13, but are encouraged to attend the conference on July 9 & 10 at no additional charge. If you have any program questions, or agenda item suggestions, please contact Rick Guilbault, Vice President of Training, at Sarge@TASER.com or 800-978-2737 ext. 2065.

The TASER Conference will precede the Master Instructor School on July 9 & 10. Topics to be covered at the conference include training, medical safety, deployment considerations, company and product information, risk management, legal issues and much more.

The fee for new Master Instructors is $500. The fee is $300 for current Master Instructors who are recertifying. The fee for the TASER Conference is $200. The TASER Conference fee will be waived for those attending the Master Instructor School for recertification. The costs cover coffee and beverage service throughout each day, lunch every day, cocktail reception on Monday evening, and hotel conference facilities.

Please use the attached form to register for the events and/or apply to make a presentation at the TASER Conference (limited slots remain). All presentation applications are due by May 31, 2007. We will publish the final conference agenda in June.