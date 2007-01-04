30th Product Liability Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, entered an order granting TASER’s summary judgment motion dismissing the in-custody death product liability lawsuit filed by the estate of Ronald Hasse, Plaintiff, against TASER International, Inc. This is the thirtieth (30th) wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. TASER has not lost any product liability lawsuit.

“This dismissal follows on the unanimous defense jury verdict we received in the Alvarado in-custody death litigation in California as well as the Holcomb wrongful death dismissal and is confirmation that our strategy of not settling and vigorously defending these lawsuits is beginning to be successful,” commented Douglas Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International, Inc. “This dismissal was very significant for the Company since it was the first in-custody death where the medical examiner opined that the TASER device was the primary cause of an in-custody death despite the fact that Mr. Hasse had a toxic level of methamphetamines in his system. The Company’s aggressive litigation strategy and tactics resulted in the Court finding admissions that the TASER device was not defective, and was not a cause of Hasse’s death. “The collective strength of our litigation team, the growing body of scientific studies, and the over 30 world class experts who have provided legal expert opinions and testimony have combined to deliver this very important milestone with our 30th dismissed case,” concluded Mr. Klint.