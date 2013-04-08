Cambridge University Study Shows On-Officer Video Reduces Use-of-Force Incidents by 59 Percent

Complaints Reduced by 87.5 Percent

Rialto, Calif. – The Rialto Police Department released today the results of a 12- month controlled, randomized study on the impact of on-officer video cameras, specifically utilizing the AXON Flex™ system from TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR).

The full study, titled “The Rialto Police Departments Body-Worn Video Camera Experiment,” began on February 13, 2012 and ran for a full 12-month period. The experimental procedure included random assignment of all police shifts to either experimental (with camera) or control (without camera) conditions. Shifts were randomly allocated to treatment and control conditions, using the Cambridge Randomizer®, on a weekly basis.

Key Findings:

• Officer worn cameras reduced the rate of use-of-force incidents by 59 percent. In other words, before the cameras, the rate of use of force incidents was 2.5 times higher than with cameras.



• Utilization of the cameras led to an 87.5 percent reduction in complaints.



To ensure security of all data gathered, officers’ videos were automatically-uploaded at the end of each shift to EVIDENCE.com, and the research team was granted full access to this rich data, encompassing over 50,000 hours of police-public interactions.

“These results carry significant implications for the future of the law enforcement profession,” said Chief Tony Farrar, the principle investigator who led the study as his graduate degree thesis at Cambridge University. “The use of body-worn video had a dramatic impact on reducing both the controversy associated with complaints and the risk of injuries associated with use-of-force incidents. The next phase of our study is to quantify and analyse the financial impact associated with these significant reductions in both legal and physical risks.”

At the conclusion of the experimental period, the Rialto Police Department implemented a 3-year EVIDENCE.com service plan and integrated AXON Flex video cameras into standard operations going forward.

“Across the country, agencies that deploy TASER Flex on-officer cameras have also seen reduction in use of force and reduction in complaints,” said Jason Droege, general manager of EVIDENCE.com. “Rialto has been a thought leader: this rigorous study scientifically proves the benefits of on-officer video. They also deployed TASER’s cloud-based EVIDENCE.com system that offered the most cost-effective method of implementing their program. We developed EVIDENCE.com to provide police agencies with a secure, cost effective data vault that allows their officers to focus on policing, minimizing their time worrying about the technical complexities of data management.”



About The Rialto Police Department and Chief Tony Farrar

The Rialto Police Department is the police department for the city of Rialto, CA. The agency has 115 sworn officers and 42 non-sworn personnel that cover an area of over 22 square miles and a population of 99,171. Chief Farrar, a police officer for more than 30 years holds graduate degrees in Administration of Justice and Business Administration, and a bachelor’s degree in Police Science. He is currently attending Cambridge University (UK) - Institute of Criminology pursuing an additional graduate degree in Criminology. To learn more about Rialto Police Department visit: www.rialtopd.com.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life. TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. TASER enables greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON Flexon-officer video systems. Together with its customers, TASER is defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

About AXON Flex and EVIDENCE.com

The AXON Flex point of view camera is a technological breakthrough in the world of on-officer video devices. With multiple mounting options, including a seamless integration with Oakley, Inc.’s Flak Jacket® eyewear, AXON Flex systems are TASER’s newest offering in the field of evidence-capturing technology, giving officers flexibility, simplicity and wearability.

To complement the camera solution, TASER provides EVIDENCE.com service, an industry-leading evidence management system. The AXON Flex system offers maximum flexibility and can be configured to plug-and-play with EVIDENCE.com service, or for local download at agencies that elect to build and maintain local digital evidence management systems.

