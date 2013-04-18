Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deploys 250 AXON Flex Video Systems

Second Largest Sheriff’s Office in the United States Selects AXON Flex

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced that the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is deploying 250 of its AXON Flex™ video systems. Demonstrating the flexibility of the AXON Flex systems, Cook County is configuring their devices in “offline mode” to download the video files into the existing data systems within Cook County.

“With AXON Flex, our goal was to design a system with maximum flexibility,” said Jason Droege, General Manager of EVIDENCE.com. “Cook County wanted to use the AXON Flex cameras, but download the videos into their local server infrastructure. We are able to configure the systems in offline mode and direct the data right onto the local network. Plus, for any agency selecting the offline mode, the customer can easily reconfigure the devices back to online mode should they decide they want to take advantage of the advanced features of EVIDENCE.com in the future.”

The order from Cook County was received in the fourth quarter and shipped in the first quarter.

