Kansas Highway Patrol Deploys 386 TASER Smart Weapons

Adoption of TASER Smart Weapons Expands
Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the second quarter 2013 and are expected to ship in the second quarter.
Significant new TASER® Smart Weapon deployments:
- • Kansas Highway Patrol (KS): 386 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons Upgrade
- • Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Probation (CA): 210 TASER X26P Upgrade and 60 TASER X2 Upgrade
- • Washington State Patrol (WA): 218 TASER X26P Upgrade
Additional agencies deploying TASER Smart Weapons:
- • Bend Police Department (OR): TASER X26P
- • Billerica Police Department (MA): TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons
- • California Department of Corrections (CA): TASER X2
- • Durham County Detention Facility (NC): TASER X26P with TASER CAM™ HD recorders
- • Harris County Sheriff’s Office (TX): TASER X2
- • International law enforcement agency: TASER X2 with TASER CAM HD recorders
- • Little Rock Police Department (AR): TASER X2 with TASER CAM HD recorders
- • Los Angeles World Airports Firearms Training Unit (CA): TASER X26P
- • Maury County Sheriff’s Department (TN): TASER X26P
- • Monroe Police Department(LA): TASER X2
- • Pflugerville ISD Police Department (TX): TASER X2 with TASER CAM HD recorders
- • Spring Creek Correctional Center (AK): TASER X2 with TASER CAM HD
- • Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department (WI): TASER X26P
- • Wickliffe Police Department (OH): TASER X26P
About TASER International, Inc.
TASER protects life. TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON Flexon-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.
Since 1994, more than 260,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.
