Lewisville Police Department Orders TASER X2 Smart Weapons

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 14, 2013 – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple new orders of its TASER® Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the first quarter and are expected to ship in the first quarter.

“TASER International is pleased to announce these agencies upgrading to our new TASER Smart Weapon Platforms for enhanced performance, ruggedness, safety and analytics,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER. “Some of these agencies are using our TASER Assurance Plan which allows agencies like the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to go full deployment with full protection over the program’s service life. The TAP is an essential and cost-effective means of supporting their mission to improve safety for their communities and officers,” concluded Smith.

The TAP is a warranty/replacement program that allows the agency to maintain its current X2/Flex program worry free with a no questions asked warranty including on-site spare equipment so officers experience zero downtime. It also refreshes an agency’s entire arsenal of related equipment after the fifth year.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life. TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON Flexon-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

Since 1994, more than 255,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, TASER X2™, TASER CAM™ HD, and AXON Flex™ are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.