Louisiana State Police Deploy 943 TASER Smart Weapons

Expansion of TASER Smart Weapons Continues
Scottsdale, Ariz. - TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the second quarter 2013 and are expected to ship in the second quarter.
Significant new TASER® Smart Weapon deployments:
- • Louisiana State Police (LA): 943 TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons upgrade
- • West Palm Beach Police (FL): 150 X2s upgrade
- • Sarasota Police Department (FL): 100 X2s upgrade
- • El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office (CA): 78 X2s and 50 TASER® CAM™ HD recorders
- • Grand Junction Police Department (CO): 69 X26Ps upgrade
Additional agencies deploying TASER Smart Weapons:
- • Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office (NJ): X2 and TASER CAM HD recorders
- • Lyndhurst Police Department (OH): TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons Upgrade
- • Mamaroneck Village Police Department (NY): X26P
- • Middleton Police Department (MA): X2 upgrade
- • New Castle Police Department (DE): X26P upgrade
- • Portland Police Bureau (OR): X26P
- • Savannah State University Police Department (GA): X26P
- • Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department (NE): X26P
- • Smith County Sheriff’s Department (TX): X2
- • Utah Department of Corrections (UT): X26P upgrade
- • Wildwood Correctional Center (AK): X2
- • Wilmington Police Department (DE): X2
About TASER International, Inc.
TASER protects life: TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. TASER protects truth: We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON Flex on-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.Since 1994, more than 260,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions atwww.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, TASER X26P™, TASER X2™, TASER CAM™ HD, and AXON Flex™ are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.
