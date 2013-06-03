Louisiana State Police Deploy 943 TASER Smart Weapons

Expansion of TASER Smart Weapons Continues

Scottsdale, Ariz. - TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the second quarter 2013 and are expected to ship in the second quarter.

Significant new TASER® Smart Weapon deployments:

Additional agencies deploying TASER Smart Weapons:

TASER Links

TASER Social Media Links

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life: TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. TASER protects truth: We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON Flex on-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.Since 1994, more than 260,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions atwww.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, TASER X26P™, TASER X2™, TASER CAM™ HD, and AXON Flex™ are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

Note to Investors

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at:http://investor.taser.com/safeHarbor.cfm

For investor relations information please contact Erin Curtis by phone at 480-515-6330 or via email at IR@TASER.com.