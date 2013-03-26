New York State Police and New Orleans Police Department Deploy New TASER X26P

U.S. Army Expands TASER Deployment

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs). These orders were received in the first quarter and are expected to ship in the first quarter.

Significant new TASER deployments:

Additional agencies deploying TASER® Smart Weapons:



“TASER International continues to see growing interest in the new Smart Weapon platform with significant new X26P deployments with the New York State Police and New Orleans Police Department,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER. “We continue to see building momentum as agencies upgrade to our TASER X2 and X26P Smart Weapon Platforms for enhanced performance, ruggedness, safety and analytics.”

TASER Links

• TASER X2 Photos: http://www.taserbranding.com/x2-press-images/

• TASER X26P Photos: http://www.taserbranding.com/x26p-press-images/

• TASER X26 Photos: http://www.taserbranding.com/x26-press-images/

• TASER Blog: http://blog.taser.com/

• Brazilian Website Address: http://br.taser.com/

• French Website: http://fr.taser.com/

• New German Website: http://de.taser.com/

• New United Kingdom Website: http://uk.taser.com/

• New Spanish Website: http://es.taser.com/

TASER Social Media Links

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life. TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON Flexon-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

Since 1994, more than 26,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, TASER X26™, TASER X2™, TASER CAM™ HD, Trilogy™ Logs, and AXON Flex™ are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.