San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Deploys New TASER X2

Columbus Police Department Expands TASER Deployment

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs). These orders were received in the second quarter and are expected to ship in the second quarter.

Significant new TASER® deployments:

• San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 1,200 TASER® X2™

• Columbus Police Department (OH): 62 TASER® X26P™

Additional agencies deploying TASER Smart Weapons:

• Allegheny County Police Training Academy (PA): TASER X2

• Clarksville Police Department (IN): TASER X26P

• Cold Spring Police Department (KY): TASER X2 with TASER CAM™ HD recorders

• Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department (GA): TASER X26P

• Henry County Sheriff’s Office (OH): TASER X26P

• Marathon County Sheriff’s Department (WI): TASER X26P

• Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety (SD): TASER X2

• Prattville Police Department (AL): TASER X26P

• Quogue Village Police Department (NY): TASER X26P

• Ruidoso Police Department (NM): TASER X2

• San Ramon Police Department (CA): TASER X26P with TASER CAM HD recorders

• Durango Police Department (CO): TASER X26P with TASER CAM HD recorders

