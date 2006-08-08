TASER International Wins Two More Lawsuits

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that that judgment was entered in its favor in the matter of TASER International v. Hennigan International, Inc., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona and also in the matter of TASER International, Inc. v. Thomas G. Watkins III, filed in the Superior Court of Arizona for Maricopa County. In the Hennigan litigation, which involves claims filed against the Company by a former distributor for alleged commissions, the Court entered judgment for TASER International dismissing with prejudice all claims, except the Court set a briefing schedule for an alleged remaining claim for $9,600. In the Watkins litigation, which involved claims against Mr. Watkins, the Company’s former patent attorney for declaratory judgment, breach of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud, and breach of contract, the Court granted TASER International’s motion for partial summary judgment on liability, leaving open the matter of remedies and other residual issues for resolution in subsequent proceedings.

The Court’s opinion in the Watkins litigation stated in part, “Watkins’ conduct must be measured against an objective, not a subjective standard. For the reasons stated in TASER International’s moving papers, and based upon Watkins’ own testimony, he had a duty of disclosure to TASER and breached that duty. He had a position adverse to TASER, which was unknown to TASER. He represented TASER in the face of this obvious conflict. TASER was harmed. These conclusions follow as a matter of law from the undisputed facts. Watkins’ defenses are insufficient and legally immaterial, for the reasons stated in TASER’s moving papers.”

"We are very pleased to have prevailed in these two lawsuits and look forward to pursuing our remedies against Mr. Watkins in the next phase of this litigation," stated Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel for TASER International, Inc.