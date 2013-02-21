TASER Q4 Revenues Up More Than 50% To $32.1 Million

Company Reports Record Annual Revenue of $114.8 Million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., February 21, 2013 — TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2012 ended December 31, 2012.

Financial Summary:

- Net sales were $32.1 million in the quarter, an increase of $10.8 million, or 50.6% compared to fourth quarter 2011 sales of $21.3 million. The increase in sales versus the prior year was primarily driven by agencies upgrading to the new TASER® X2™ TASER Protection Plan

- Revenues in the CEW segment grew $9.6 million or 46.6% in the fourth quarter of 2012 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.

- Revenues in the Video segment grew $1.2 million, or 170%, to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.

- Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2012 was 59.7%, compared to 32.7% in the same period last year. Negatively affecting gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2011 was a $3.7 million charge for excess inventory of the X3 product line and first generation of AXON video products. The remaining improvement in gross margin in 2012 was driven by the increase in sales of the X2 which has a more favorable margin profile, more direct sales which increased our average selling price, and a reduction in expenses in our Video segment due to our decision to utilize third party cloud services along with on-going manufacturing and operational efficiencies.

- Sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 increased 23.3%, from $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. This increase was partially a result of higher variable selling expenses associated with increased direct sales and internet marketing initiatives. Personnel costs also increased as a result of additional strategic hires and increases to commission and bonus expense. The quarter was also impacted by a stock compensation true-up for performance-based stock. The Company continues to make strategic investments in SG&A expenses to grow its international and video product sales. We are encouraged by the early results of these investments which will continue in 2013.

- Research and development (R&D) expenses of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2012 are consistent with the prior-year and previous quarters.

- Operating income improved $11.9 million to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 from an operating loss of $7.2 million in the prior-year quarter, largely due to the increased sales and an improved gross margin discussed above.

- Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a significant increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The increase is due to higher sales and improved margins.

- Income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $1.0 million. The income tax expense in the fourth quarter was favorably impacted by the reversal of our valuation reserve for deferred tax assets. The strong operating results in 2012, coupled with a favorable forecast led the Company to conclude that it is more likely than not that its deferred tax assets will be realized.

- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $3.8 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

- In the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company generated $3.3 million in cash from operating activities. The Company generated $26.5 million in cash from operating activities during the full year of 2012.

- Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $37.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2012, after completing $20.0 million of stock repurchases during the year. The Company has no debt, other than a capital lease, recorded on its balance sheet.

“The X2 Smart Weapon continued to show strong growth in the fourth quarter which is evidence of the success of our upgrade program,” remarked Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “With the release of the X26P Smart Weapon in January 2013, we anticipate even more agencies will take advantage of our upgrade programs in 2013. “We also saw growth in the number of agencies embracing on-officer recording systems through sales of AXON Flex™ on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.com service. Bookings continued to trend upwards this quarter, growing 26.8% sequentially from the third quarter, and we continue to receive positive feedback from the marketplace about the value-add of these products. As a whole, these initiatives drove a 50% year-over-year growth in our top-line results for the fourth quarter.”

“Evidenced by the strength of our top line growth, we have continued to reinvest into the business to drive future growth as demonstrated by the uptick in SG&A expenses. We will look to tie this reinvestment directly with the sales and booking trends that we see in the future. We also continue to focus on creating a culture of operational excellence which has helped the Company deliver a fourth consecutive quarter of strong operational results. We remain well positioned to deliver on the execution of our strategy to continue to generate significant operating cash flows, and to drive profitable growth and value for all of our stakeholders,” concluded Smith.

Other Significant Events:

- In the fourth quarter, the Company continued to see adoption of the new X2 Smart Weapon platform by agencies through its extended upgrade program. The Company announced a number of significant orders that occurred during the fourth quarter, which included:

- The Phoenix Police Department (AZ) purchased 2,365 X2 CEWs.



- The Tempe Police Department (AZ) purchased 350 X2 CEWs.



- The Knox County Sheriff’s Office (TN) purchased 285 X2 CEWs.



- The Cleveland Police Department (OH) purchased 251 X2 CEWs.



- The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department (MI) for 165 X2 CEWs.



- The Cobb County Police Department (GA) purchased 120 X2 CEWs.



- The Baton Rouge Police Department (LA) purchased 100 X2 CEWs.

- The Company continued to see new agencies adopting the new TASER Flex on-officer camera and EVIDENCE.com

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, we are presenting the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s performance in comparison to prior periods and as a measure of liquidity. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning and forecasting our future periods. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is presented at the end of the release.

EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before certain other items, including: stock-based compensation; loss on write-down/disposal of property, equipment and intangibles, net; provision for obsolete and excess inventory; litigation judgment (reversal) expense; loss on impairment; and interest income and other (income) expense.

Caution on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

These non-GAAP financial measures are not consistent with GAAP, and management believes investors will benefit by referring to these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing the Company’s operating results, as well as when forecasting and analyzing future periods. However, management recognizes that:

- these non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness and should be considered only as a supplement to the Company’s GAAP financial measures;

- these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial measures;

- these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be superior to the Company’s GAAP financial measures; and

- these non-GAAP financial measures were not prepared in accordance with GAAP and investors should not assume that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release were prepared under a comprehensive set of rules or principles.

Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, this presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not enhance the comparability of the Company’s results to the results of other companies.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or measures appears within this press release.

