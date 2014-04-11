TASER to Release First Quarter 2014 Earnings on April 30

Scottsdale, AZ - TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced that the first quarter 2014 earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2014. A conference call is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. EDT to review the first quarter financial results. TASER CEO Rick Smith and CFO Dan Behrendt will host the webcast.

To join the live audio presentation, please dial toll free at 877-303-9126, or for international callers, please dial 253-237-1156. The pass code is 18249146.

For more information regarding the webcast or conference call, please visit http://investor.taser.com/.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 123,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.

