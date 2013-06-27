U.S. Army Purchases 500 TASER X26E Units

Expansion of TASER Smart Weapons Continues

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) and its next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the second quarter 2013 and are expected to ship in the second quarter.

Significant new X26 CEW and TASER Smart Weapon deployments:

• U.S. Army: 500 TASER X26E

• Major U.S. law enforcement agency: 700 X26E

• Major U.S. law enforcement agency: 100 TASER X26P

• Oakland Police Department (CA): 170 X26Ps

• Durham Police Department (NC): 55 TASER X2

• Oregon Department of Corrections (OR): 40 X26Ps with 40 TASER CAM HD

• Oregon State Police (OR): 38 X2s

Additional agencies deploying TASER Smart Weapons:

• Auburn Police Department (MA): X2s

• Bergen County Police (NJ): X2s with TASER CAM HD recorders

• Big Stone Gap Police Department (VA): X26Ps upgrade

• Brookhaven Police Department (GA): X2s

• Campbell Police Department (OH): X2s and X26Ps upgrade

• DFW Airport Police Department (TX): X26Ps upgrade

• Clinton County Sheriff (IA): X26Ps with TASER CAM HD recorders

• Endicott Police Department (MA): X26Ps

• Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (SC): X26Ps upgrade

• Housing Authority of New Orleans Police Department (LA): X2s

• Little Rock Police Academy (AR): X2s with TASER CAM HD recorders

• Maumee Police Division (OH): X2s upgrade

• Millbury Police Department (MA): X2s

• Middleboro Police Department (MA): X26Ps

• Monterey County Parks Department (CA): X26Ps upgrade

• Montgomery City Police Department (AL): X2s upgrade

• Nevada Department of Corrections (NV): X26Ps upgrade

• Orleans Police Department (MA): X2s

• Portsmouth Police Department (VA): X2s with TASER CAM HD recorders

• Seabrook Police Department (NH): X26Ps upgrade

• Seal Beach Police Department (CA): X26Ps upgrade

• Shelby County Sheriff’s Department (IN): X26Ps upgrade

• Springfield School Police (MO): X26Ps

• Summit County Sheriff Office (OH): X26Ps upgrade

• Waukegan Police Department (WI): X2s with TASER CAM HD recorders upgrade

• Wellfleet Police Department (MA): X2s

• Whitesboro Police Department (NY): X2s upgrade

• York Area Regional Police Department (PA): X26Ps

TASER Links

• X2 Photos: http://www.taserbranding.com/x2-press-images/

• X26P Photos: http://www.taserbranding.com/x26p-press-images/

• International Websites:

