Tasmanian Tiger® Increase Medic Gear Offerings

New pouches and pack inserts offer more options, greater flexibility, and modularity.

Miramar, Fla. – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., adds several new items to their growing line of Medic Equipment. The new items include the TT IFAK Pouch VL L and the TT Modular Medic Insert 30 and TT Modular Medic Insert 45. Additionally, the new TT TAC Pouch Medic and TT TAC Pouch Medic Holder work in concert to offer the medic more choices in carrying first aid supplies.

The TT IFAK Pouch VL L, an “Individual or Improved First Aid Kit,” has MOLLE hook-and-loop attachments to allow for easy attaching to loop counterparts, such as in the TT Modular Front Seat Panel. It also comes with a MOLLE hook-and-loop adapter. The first aid kit is easily accessed from either side of the pouch through a color-match handle. It folds out flat for quick access to medical gear and has a large transparent window for ID. Available in Black, Olive and Coyote and measures 8 x 6 x 2 inches / 20 x 14 x 15 cm, it is available for an MSRP of $49.95 (medical supplies not included).

The TT Modular Medic Insert 30 allows the team medic to convert any backpack to a medic pack with a variety of inserts. Designed to work specifically with the TT Modular Pack 30, but capable of being used to organize other packs, the TT Modular Medic Insert 30 includes two tourniquet holders, two elastic straps with loops, one panel and one panel with elastic loops, and nine accessory bags in different sizes with a transparent side to quickly identify contents. The smaller pouches contain removable dividers and the panel with elastic loops is designed for bandages and accessories. The TT Modular Medic Insert 30 is available in Olive and Coyote for $149.00 (medical supplies not included).

The TT Modular Medic Insert 45 was also designed to be used in the TT Modular Pack 45 but can configure any pack into a medic pack. Its inserts are configured the same as in the TT Modular Medic Insert 30 but slightly larger in size to accommodate the larger TT Modular Pack 45. Available in Olive and Coyote with an MSRP of $169.00 (medical supplies not included).

The new TT TAC Pouch Medic and the TT TAC Pouch Medic Holder are designed to be used together. The TT TAC Pouch Medic is a first aid bag for medical supplies with the main compartment with mesh pockets and internal fixation points to store medical equipment. It can be worn directly on the medic’s belt with a loop. It fits the TT TAC Pouch Medic Holder and MOLLE system and allows the medic to attach the first aid pouch to various types of equipment. The holder also fits the TT TAC Pouch 1 and TT TAC Pouch 5. Both are available in Black or Olive. The TT TAC Pouch Medic retails at $34.95 and the holder at $19.95 (medical supplies not included).

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia and now the United States. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked prior to leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com