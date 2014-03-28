TSSi Awarded Contract from Defense Logistics Agency

Harrisonburg, Virginia - The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, announced on March 7, 2014 that TSSi (Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc.), of Harrisonburg, Virginia has again been awarded the Special Operational Equipment Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) Program contract. The TLS contract is a five-year contract (two-year base period and three one-year options) that provides logistical support to military commands, federal agencies, and other authorized customers worldwide. TSSi was awarded their original TLS contract in 2009. In addition to TSSi, DLA awarded contracts to five other government contractors. The total estimated contract value to all awardees is four billion dollars over the potential five year contract period.

In order to best serve the end-user, TSSi expanded its workforce and created a department solely dedicated to managing the TLS contract following the initial contract award in February 2009. TSSi’s President/CEO, Bill Strang, commented, “We are proud of the support we have provided the Defense Logistics Agency over the past five years on the TLS contract. DLA has an extremely important mission of providing support to the nation’s warfighters, and they require industry partners who understand the daily challenges faced by the DLA team as well as the needs of their customers. These are the same customers TSSi has been supporting since we were founded nearly 35 years ago. Award of this follow-on contract confirms that we have continued to make improvements to our customer service over the past five years. We have placed an emphasis on going the extra mile to meet the equipment needs and delivery requirements of DLA and our military customers.”

The TLS Program contract expands the procurement options available to federal agencies and military units, streamlines the procurement process, reduces the Government’s warehousing and logistics requirements, and provides rapid response to urgent military requirements. Rebecca Curry, TSSi’s Director of Contract Management for the TLS contract, said, “DLA looks for industry partners who can deliver a quality product, at the best value to the warfighter, on time, every time. With those goals in mind, TSSi has focused on continuous improvement in the service provided to DLA and its customers. This new iteration of the TLS contract will receive the same high level of dedication from the TSSi staff.”

In 2011, TSSi was awarded the DLA Outstanding Readiness Support Award. According to the citation from DLA, TSSi was presented this award for the “…personalized service and specialty products that meet the fulfillment of the day-to-day needs of our customers. They utilize creative sourcing on difficult to obtain products and they accomplish the tasks with a ‘try harder’ attitude.” The TSSi staff is pleased to have the opportunity to continue serving the special operations community with exceptional customer service and dependability through the TLS Program.

TSSi is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business which was founded in 1980, and incorporated in 1990, with the goal of providing support to U.S. military special operations organizations. It is the oldest privately held company in the tactical equipment marketplace. TSSi has expanded its customer focus to include logistical support for military, law enforcement, and disaster response organizations. TSSi and their strategic partners provide a total solutions package of equipment, training, and project management to dedicated professionals, creating a complement of products and services that is unique and unrivaled in the industry.