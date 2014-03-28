TSSi Selects Phil Scheible as Vice President of Business Development

Harrisonburg, Virginia - Bill Strang, President and CEO of Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc. (TSSi) announced the selection of Mr. Phil Scheible as the company’s Vice President of Business Development. This announcement was the culmination of a long and careful selection process.

Scheible comes to TSSi from Galls, LLC where he was the Director of Sales since 1997. Galls, LLC is a premier distribution company that provides public safety equipment and apparel to law enforcement agencies all over the United States. Before working for Galls, Scheible was Vice President of the Contract Sales Division for 10 years at another well known military and law enforcement outfitter, US Cavalry. Scheible says, “I am excited to join the TSSi team during this time of tremendous growth and new opportunities. TSSi is recognized as the industry leader, providing mission focused equipment, logistic services and integrated solutions for over 30 years. I am truly impressed with TSSi’s dedication and support of the men and women who serve and protect our country.”

According to Strang, “This is a great opportunity for TSSi. I have always respected Phil as an industry leader and as a quality person. Having him on our senior team will provide TSSi with a more robust prospective on managing our growth and market saturation. Phil’s knowledge of federal contract management is perfectly timed in support of TSSi’s recent award of our second DLA, SOE/TLS Contract. I am extremely pleased to have Phil as part of the TSSi family.”

TSSi, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, was established in 1980 to support the U.S. military special operations community. Today, TSSi provides logistical support and equipment solutions for military, law enforcement, and disaster response organizations.

As Vice President of Business Development, Scheible will be responsible for the revenue generation division of TSSI, with the Director of Business Development, Director of Marketing, Director of Field Sales, Director of Business Services, Director of Sales Support and Director of Contract Management, TLS/SOE reporting directly to him.