Skydio and Axon launch new integration of Autonomous Drones with Axon Evidence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Skydio, the leading US drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, and Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that public safety agencies flying Skydio drones and using Axon’s digital evidence management platform, Axon Evidence, will now have the ability—via early access program—to automatically upload photos and video captured on their drones to Axon Evidence.

“Drones hold the promise of massive positive impact for public safety, but the time spent physically transferring and manually cataloguing photos and video footage from drones into a digital evidence management system is time consuming and error prone,” said Skydio CEO, Adam Bry. “As part of Skydio’s strategic partnership with Axon, we’re excited to unveil this critical next step in helping public safety agencies quickly and easily organize their data via this new integration with Axon Evidence.”

Earlier this year, Skydio and Axon announced a strategic partnership including a joint roadmap of integrations between their products. Today marks the availability of the first of those integrations, for evidence management, which will be available to select agencies via an early access program. Public safety agencies that currently use Skydio drones and deploy Axon Evidence for evidence management can apply to participate in the early access program. The Axon Evidence integration is expected to become widely available within a few months.

“With this latest integration, Skydio drone-captured imagery will be easily manageable and shareable for agencies, living alongside corresponding body and dashboard camera video footage providing a more comprehensive picture of the situation,” said Axon Air General Manager, Aydin Ghajar. “Skydio’s leading position in autonomous flight aligns with Axon’s vision of providing public safety agencies with the latest technology to enhance response times and offering first responders solutions that provide a safer, more effective method of gaining situational awareness and gathering evidence.”

With this integration, the Skydio drone will automatically and securely connect to Wi-Fi when plugged into a power source, at which point the system will automatically upload any new photos or video recorded to Axon Evidence, tagging them with the pilot’s name and additional data necessary for entry into evidence, ensuring a secure chain of custody and removing the administrative overhead from officers and staff.

In the coming months, the Skydio and Axon Air teams will continue to collaborate on new offerings, including an integration with Axon’s real-time operations platform, Respond, that will enable command staff and 911 dispatchers to access livestreamed views from on-the-ground body and dashboard cameras alongside Skydio drones, providing a more comprehensive picture of an incident. Additionally, Skydio will offer an integration with Axon Air powered by DroneSense, making it simple for a law enforcement agency to track pilot time and drone usage across their Skydio fleet.

To learn more about the next phase for public safety intelligence or apply for early access to the new integration, visit: https://www.skydio.com/axon-partnership

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in Redwood City, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.



About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, more than 257,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.