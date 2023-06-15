New Orleans-based startup, SentinelSky, in talks to provide comprehensive drone first responder services to enhance public safety in the city

NEW ORLEANS — SentinelSky, a pioneering New Orleans-based startup and leading provider of innovative drone-based solutions, is currently in discussions with the City of New Orleans to offer comprehensive drone first responder services. This collaboration aims to address the city’s crime problem, improve response times, and mitigate public safety personnel shortages.

The City of New Orleans has been grappling with escalating crime rates, which have posed significant challenges for law enforcement agencies and emergency responders. As a homegrown startup, SentinelSky brings local expertise and a deep understanding of the city’s unique public safety needs to this critical partnership.

By leveraging SentinelSky’s plug-and-play, subscription-based service, the City of New Orleans will gain access to round-the-clock drone first responder capabilities. Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and cameras, these drones will provide real-time situational awareness and valuable aerial insights for enhanced decision-making during emergencies.

SentinelSky’s drones will support law enforcement, fire departments, EMS departments and other emergency response agencies by providing immediate aerial assistance. The drones’ ability to swiftly navigate urban environments and gather crucial data will enable responders to make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and expedite emergency services to those in need.

“As a New Orleans-based startup, we are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our community,” said Chris Jones, Founder & CEO of SentinelSky. “We are honored to be in talks with the City of New Orleans to deploy our comprehensive drone first responder services. Through this potential partnership, we aim to strengthen public safety efforts, reduce crime, and support our local emergency responders.”

SentinelSky’s proposal aligns with the City of New Orleans’ commitment to leveraging technology to address its public safety challenges. The potential partnership holds the promise of improved crime prevention, enhanced response times, and ultimately, a safer community for residents and visitors.

About SentinelSky

SentinelSky is a New Orleans-based startup and a leading provider of innovative drone-based solutions for public safety organizations. With a comprehensive platform and subscription-based model, SentinelSky empowers emergency responders with real-time situational awareness and aerial insights. The company’s mission is to revolutionize emergency response operations and enhance public safety outcomes.