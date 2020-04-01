Parrot, DroneLogbook partner to put focus on flying for enterprises

DroneLogbook software combined with ANAFI platform simplifies drone data logging

Paris and Geneva- Parrot, the leading European drone group, announced today the addition of enhanced flight data tracking to Parrot’s ANAFI drone through a partnership with DroneLogbook — which will allow pilots to keep track of their equipment’s performance, schedule necessary maintenance, as well as record and report all pertinent information to comply with FAA regulation.

Parrot’s ANAFI and ANAFI Thermal drones provide an ultra-compact tool for professionals, helping them gain new vantage points to make informed decisions with higher precision and efficiency using the drone’s aerial insights.

DroneLogbook is a flight logging service that provides secure data storage. Its software, accessible through online software and mobile apps, allows pilots to automatically record crucial flight data – including flight time, GPS and altimeter data, weather conditions, airspace status updates and more. DroneLogbook tracks all drone operations to allow for the creation of reports in seconds.

Thanks to a native integration in Parrot flying app, ANAFI users will be able to synchronize all their flight data automatically and seamlessly on DroneLogbook servers directly from the FreeFlight 6 application, as soon as the drone has landed.

This one-stop-shop solution is expected to vastly improve ROI for commercial drone operators and reduce data processing time to help streamline necessary processes like compliance reporting, mission planning and drone inspection.

At Parrot and DroneLogbook, we value customers data and respect privacy. In addition to this technical partnership, Parrot is also really proud to adopt the GUTMA standard for all its flights data. The Global UTM Association (GUTMA) is a non-profit consortium of worldwide Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) stakeholders. Its purpose is to foster the safe, secure and efficient integration of drones in national airspace systems. Its mission is to support and accelerate the transparent implementation of globally interoperable UTM systems. GUTMA members collaborate remotely.

“Our partnership with DroneLogbook is positioned to significantly streamline the various processes and reports that are required from many of our enterprise ANAFI users maintaining large fleets— fulfilling a customer demand for a complete enterprise-grade flight logging solution,” said Jerome Bouvard, Director of Strategic Partnership of Parrot.

“This integration with Parrot provides the DroneLogbook ecosystem with another industry leading drone manufacturer to support commercial drone operations. The depth of this integration results in one of the easiest, most efficient compliance workflows in the industry, greatly improving ROI,” said Yves Jusot, CEO & Co-founder.

Through its SDK Partner program, Parrot is working to create a global ecosystem of drone apps to serve the unique and ever-evolving needs of its enterprise and professional users.

ANAFI drone users can now download a free 2-month trial of DroneLogbook’s software, DroneLogbook Companion, using the FreeFlight 6 piloting app from Parrot. The software can be downloaded through GooglePlay and the App Store. After the trial, DroneLogbook offers three subscription plans: Free, Professional ($6.95/month) and Enterprise ($19.95). DroneLogbook also offers a private plan for large organizations.

Users with privacy concerns will be permitted to access DroneLogbook using their own server through the FreeFlight 6 app by selecting “custom URL” upon sign-in, rather than “DLB account.” These users are still able to synchronize their flights and view them on the DroneLogbook platform.

For more information on Parrot and its ANAFI drone, visit Parrot.com.

To try out ANAFI or ANAFI Thermal in your business environment, apply to Parrot’s Enterprise Loan Program by filling out this form with as much details as possible about the intended business use.

To learn more about DroneLogbook, visit www.dronelogbook.com.