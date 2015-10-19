Arizona State University Adds SceneDoc into Forensics Program Curriculum

Mobile investigative, reporting and documentation software for students interested in police, security, and investigative-related occupations

TORONTO, ON — SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, today announces that Arizona State University’s (ASU) New College of Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences’ forensics program has incorporated SceneDoc mobile data collection software into the curriculum. The SceneDoc smartphone and tablet app allows students to complete electronic paperwork, create scene drawings, add video/audio files and take text or voice-recorded notes all through a smartphone or tablet.

ASU’s New College is committed to ensuring students are experienced using technology they will use in the field. SceneDoc, one of the most cutting-edge law enforcement solutions on the market, will be used to augment instruction on “real world” best practices for digitally documenting crime scenes.

“The SceneDoc platform allows students to easily collaborate on group projects and faculty can create custom forms based on the course or assignment being taught,” said Kimberly Kobojek, Clinical Associate Professor and New College Forensics Program Director. “Students only need a few minutes of instruction on how to use it, allowing them to focus more on the skills being developed rather than the use of the software itself.”

After evidence documentation and data is collected, files are streamed to a cloud server for storage, retrieval, collaboration, and, in a real world law enforcement scenario, can be turned into a secure field-based report so command can get updates as they happen. This results in a more efficient evidence collection and reporting, increased preparedness and improved safety when responding to crime or incident scenes.

ASU is the eighth school in North America to integrate SceneDoc into its curriculum. SceneDoc is leading the way with its “mobile-first” platform and is live with agencies such as Palm Springs PD, Rockbridge County Emergency Management, Prince Georges County DPW&T, and Midland Police Service.

“As agencies continue to adopt new technology, mobile device education is critical for students’ future success, as the next wave of public safety professionals are going to use smartphones and tablets as the core of their documentation process,” said SceneDoc CEO Alex Kottoor. “ASU students will now gain a greater sense of realism in their education by using advanced software, gone are the days of pen and paper.”

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the New American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is the global leader in mobile data collection software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform that provides public safety personnel a secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration. SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe.