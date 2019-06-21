Buena Park Police Department Leverages PowerDMS to Foster Transparency by Making Policies and Procedures Open to Public

Leads the way for communities across the state to fulfill public transparency requirements passed in California Public Records Act

Buena Park, Calif. - PowerDMS, the leader in cloud-based crucial information management technology for law enforcement, is now empowering Buena Park Police Department to make its internal policies and procedures open to the public. This added insight brings a new level of community openness and transparency to the city of Buena Park. The policies can be found on the city’s website.

Buena Park is leading the way for communities in the state of California. Recently-passed California Senate Bill 978 requires each state and local agency make current standards, policies, practices, operating procedures, and training materials public by Jan. 2020. The law was passed so the public can access and review policies at any time, enhancing community trust and transparency.

While uploading critical documents to an agency’s website is not a new concept, the process to publish and/or revise them is often tedious, involves an IT department and leaves room for misrepresentation and mistakes. Public-Facing Documents from PowerDMS makes it possible for agencies of all sizes to more easily and efficiently comply with accreditation standards, legal requirements, state mandates, and public records requests. It gives designated users the ability to publish policies and other critical content to their agency’s website for members of the community to view and download.

“Our relationship with the community is of the utmost importance to us,” said Lieutenant Tamra Banks of Buena Park Police Department. “By leveraging PowerDMS, we can make changes to internal policies or procedures, and within seconds, they are updated and shared online. It saves us time and money, and brings an added level of trust to law enforcement and the community—a win-win all around.”

“The city of Buena Park demonstrates the positive impact transparency can have on the reputation of an agency. Transparency builds trust, and that directly affects officers’ ability to help and serve citizens,” said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PowerDMS. “We are proud PowerDMS can play a role in helping make this process more effective and efficient for the city of Buena Park while helping to strengthen its relationship with the community.”

PowerDMS’s compliance and policy management software helps over 3,500 customers in the public and private sectors to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and drive accountability. Public-Facing Documents is available as an add on to PowerDMS customers using the software’s Policy module.

About PowerDMS

Founded in 2001, PowerDMS offers a cloud-based compliance management solution that helps organizations reduce risk and liability, protect reputation, increase efficiency, and save lives. The company provides software tools to organize and manage an organization’s critical documents and industry accreditation standards, as well as allow for training and testing of employees. PowerDMS serves customers in the private sector, public safety, government, and healthcare and has achieved significant organic growth in these markets. To learn more, go to www.powerdms.com.