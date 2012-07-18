Ensuring Fairness, Accountability, and Efficiency in Public Safety Scheduling: A Free Webinar

Register now to hear the findings of the recent Public Safety Scheduling Survey on August 7th, 2012 - 2:00 PM ET. A research brief based on the data. And customer testimonials on how the automated Kronos® TeleStaff™ scheduling solution helps public safety organizations create fair and equitable work schedules, control labor costs, and minimize compliance risks.

Kronos public sector customers who attend will learn how integrating Kronos TeleStaff into their existing workforce management solution can help reduce payroll errors, deliver more accurate data, and eliminate redundant processes.

Register today for this free webinar.