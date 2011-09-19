Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety and Josephine County 9-1-1 Agency, Ore. select New World Systems Solution

The agencies will use new software and technology to increase efficiency and effectiveness

Troy, Mich. — Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and Josephine County 9-1-1 Agency, Ore. have partnered to replace antiquated dispatch and records management systems with modern technology and integrated solutions from a leader in public sector software. The partnering agencies signed a contract to license New World Systems’ Aegis Suite of Public Safety software on the Microsoft® platform. The new software will increase efficiency, improve communication and enhance the effectiveness of officers in the field.

During their extensive evaluation to replace aging software, the agencies were impressed with New World’s proven company stability and significant experience in the State of Oregon. They also found New World’s Microsoft-based solutions to be the best software to help them improve the quality of service to their community and participating agencies.

“As a multi-agency dispatch center, it was important to us that we also provide a system that met all the needs of our user agencies, including Grants Pass Public Safety Police and Fire/Rescue, American Medical Response (AMR) Ambulance, Rural Metro Fire Department, Illinois Valley Rural Fire Protection District, Williams Rural Fire Protection District, Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest,” said Kristen Guenther, 911 Agency Administrator. “New World Systems provides a fully integrated multi-jurisdictional solution that meets the needs of all of these Agencies.”

New World is providing the agencies with combined Aegis Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Enteprise.NET, Law Enforcement Records Management, Fire Records Management, Mobile Computing and Decision Support software developed in-house using proven Microsoft® technology, industry-standard Windows® Server and SQL® Server. The completely integrated applications and advanced built-in workflow will reduce data entry, saving time and increasing efficiency for employees. The Agencies will also have faster and easier access to historical and safety information. Using New World’s Decision Support, the new solutions will dramatically increase access to information and critical intelligence, helping the agencies improve organizational performance and response planning.

“Going into this project, we really wanted to focus on efficiency and effectiveness,” said Deputy Chief Laura Zeliff. “More than any of the other vendors, New World Systems brings that to the forefront in the manner in which they reduce redundant data entry, provide intuitive processes, and provide a greater level of access to information throughout the organization. We truly are excited about the data analysis automation for crime analysis and crime fighting, something that is extremely time intensive for us now.”

Funded in part through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program, non-competitive funding that focuses on the reduction of vehicle pollutants, the agencies will use New World’s Mobile Computing, Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) and Field-Based Reporting to improve communications and the ability to quickly complete incident reports from the field. This will increase the agencies’ ability to dispatch the closest units to an emergency and eliminate the need for officers to travel back and forth to complete reports at the station, ultimately decreasing vehicle emissions and keeping officers out and visible in the community.

Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and Josephine County 9-1-1 Agency are joining well over 100 agencies in the Pacific Northwest utilizing New World’s solutions. According to Deputy Chief Zeliff, while New World provides a great product, the agencies are also looking forward to the Company’s superior Customer Service they heard about during their evaluation.

“We are extremely pleased with the entire process so far, and are looking forward to the next steps,” said Deputy Chief Zeliff. “New World Systems personnel have been great to work with, and we believe that New World Systems is the right choice for Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and the Josephine County 9-1-1 Agency. We truly feel like we are partners with New World Systems, not just a client and a vendor.”

New World Systems, a public sector software company in Troy, Michigan, has been providing software solutions for public safety and public administration organizations since 1981.The Company designs, develops, markets, supports and implements the fully integrated Logos™ Public Administration Suite for local governments and the Aegis™ Suite of Public Safety Software for Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS. A solid foundation of Company Stability & Industry Leadership, Integrated & Proven Solutions, Implementation Expertise and World-Class Customer Care makes New World Systems the Secure Choice in Public Safety Software. This year, New World Systems’ experienced and PMI certified implementation teams have completed well over 150 successful Public Safety Solution Go Lives to date. New World Systems is trusted by more than 1,000 public sector agencies across the United States.

