HipLink Announces Two New Advanced Messaging Applications

Powerful Apps Expand Features, Access and Flexibility

LOS GATOS, California - HipLink Software, an innovative leader in platform software for enterprise notification used in incident response, emergency notification and business continuity, has launched two new Mobile Advanced Messaging Applications. Building on HipLink’s core technology these new mobile applications HipLink Inbox and HipLink Mobile expand on the broad capabilities already offered by Hiplink and include enhanced features and access using AndroidTM and BlackBerry® mobile devices.

HipLink Inbox supports both one-way and two-way alerts and features a dedicated Inbox for SMS messages, one-click responses based on custom commands, and message expiration for automatic deletion. Fully encrypted SMS messages offer the ultimate in security. Advanced features include the ability for a sender to override device settings for high-priority messages and a comprehensive audit trail that insures accountability at every level in the organization.

HipLink Mobile includes all the features of HipLink Inbox with the addition of advanced two-way functions. A mobile user can easily send messages from their device in both standard and encrypted formats with features for favorites lists and real-time query of recipients. Using the application, messages can be confirmed and results can be queried. The application also supports the exclusive HipLink Custom Remote Actions which allow an organization to quickly create remote actions for any application to respond to or resolve any issue from the device client.

“Our Advanced Messaging Applications broaden our core technology with exciting features,” stated Pamela LaPine CEO of Hiplink Software. “The new addition to our Platform, built in concert with our customers and partners, offers unique features essential for the demanding requirements of today’s marketplace”.

As mobility plays a larger role in all organizations, consolidated communication from a unified framework is essential. It is increasingly important that messages sent for either everyday operations or incident management get delivered quickly and with certainty. HipLink’s Communication Platform and Advanced Messaging Applications leverage Enterprise protocols offered by all carriers for fast and highly-reliable delivery, two-way confirmation and advanced features for all SMS Messages.

About HipLink Software

HipLink Software, a premier provider of wireless text and voice communication solutions was founded in 1993 with corporate headquarters in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. As a stable, profitable, woman-owned business with a long history of innovations in the industry, HipLink Software has demonstrated intense commitment to its products and its customers. The company has grown to serve customers worldwide across all industries to meet the needs for IT service alerting, alarm management, emergency response, mass notification and business continuity. Customers include Wells Fargo, Unisys, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell, St. John Medical Center, Massachusetts DOT, O’Hare International Airport, Thomson Reuters, Verizon, Cablevision, Government of Alberta Canada, Westchester County, Toronto Police Department, and Lockheed Martin to name a few.

For additional information on Hiplink, please visit www.hiplink.com.