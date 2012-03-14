HipLink Deploys New Module for RF Two-Tone Radio Paging Direct From CAD

Advanced technology will help public safety organizations save money and time

LOS GATOS, Calif. - HipLink Software, an innovative leader in platform software for notification used in incident response, emergency notification and business continuity, today announced the full availability of its new RF Module and its successful deployment and acceptance in a customer account. Available as a platform option, the RF Module allows organizations to send text messages through their CAD to HipLink for voice delivery to RF two-tone radios.

The HipLink RF Module, used in conjunction with the Warning Systems Inc. AdaptAlert system, allows an organization to initiate automatic activation of specific tone groups by simply dispatching a call from their CAD. Being able to dispatch via Command Line Activation is a powerful tool that not only eliminates possible errors but also provides for quicker unit activation and lets the dispatcher focus on the incident. RF two-tone radio capability is the latest addition to HipLink’s broad spectrum of receiver types which includes text to virtually any cell phone or pager as well as voice using text-to-speech technology.

“This project has been an intense development effort with both our partner WSI and our customer,” stated Pamela LaPine, CEO of HipLink Software. “Finalizing the implementation and deployment has been exciting to the organization and a validation of our advanced technology and our engineering expertise. We look forward to deploying our technology with numerous other customers who have a need for the same functionality.”

HipLink is a powerful, state-of-the-art notification solution that enables delivery of critical messages and can fully integrate with any system. Communication from a unified framework is essential for public safety organizations, and it is increasingly important that messages sent for either everyday operations or emergency incidents get delivered quickly and with certainty from any source. Built on best-of-breed technology and incorporating advanced features, HipLink ensures real-time message delivery as well as two-way communication capability across multiple devices and through a variety of communication protocols.

About HipLink Software

HipLink Software, a premier provider of wireless text and voice communication solutions was founded in 1993 with corporate headquarters in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. As a stable, profitable, woman-owned business with a long history of innovations in the industry, HipLink Software has demonstrated intense commitment to its products and its customers. The company has grown to serve customers worldwide across all industries to meet the needs for IT service alerting, alarm management, emergency response, mass notification and business continuity. Customers include Wells Fargo, Unisys, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell, St. John Medical Center, Massachusetts DOT, O’Hare International Airport, Thomson Reuters, Verizon, Cablevision, Government of Alberta Canada, Westchester County, Toronto Police Department, and Lockheed Martin to name a few. For additional information on HipLink, please visit www.hiplink.com.