Lifetabs Teams Up with Leading Public Safety Distributor Streicher’s, Inc.

Pequannock, NJ - Lifetabs, officer created manufacturer of single use door tabs enhancing first responder safety, is proud to announce that Streicher’s, Inc., a leading public safety and police equipment distributor, has joined them as an exclusive distributor for the law enforcement community. Life Tabs is excited about the relationship and looks forward to working with Streicher’s, Inc. to provide officers with a product that is both innovative and more importantly, one that increases first responder safety on scene.

About Streicher’s, Inc.

Founded in Milwaukee in 1953 as Don Streicher’s Guns, Streicher’s headquarters was moved to Minneapolis in 1983. Streicher’s provides equipment and uniforms to government agencies, public safety agencies, military, law enforcement departments, and individual officers.

For more information on Streicher’s, Inc. visit www.policehq.com.

About Life Tabs

Created by NJ police officer Jeff Stewart, Lifetabs take the place of a doormat, wood chock or any other available items used to prop open a door, preventing first responders from being locked inside a building as well as allowing back up units to gain entry.

For more information on Lifetabs, visit www.tab4life.com.