Tactical Pro Group Provides Relief for Superstorm Sandy Victims

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Tactical Pro Group is making donations to the Red Cross to help provide relief from Superstorm Sandy.

With the devastation that Superstorm Sandy has left behind, Tactical Pro Group knows there are many who have been affected and will need help and relief. Tactical Pro Group has felt the impact directly and is concerned about customers who have also been stricken by the catastrophe.

Visit this link to make a donation to the American Red Cross Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund.

Tactical Pro Group wants to support the Red Cross but also let customers, friends and families know it is ready to assist in any way possible. From water and generators, to emergency supplies, tents, and cots; Tactical Pro Group is standing by to help with any needs. If you or someone you know is in need contact dan@tacprogroup.com or call 561-265-4066.

About Tactical Products Group

Tactical Products Group is a full service procurement and logistics company. We specialize in locating and sourcing hard to find equipment designed to meet the rigorous demands of our end users. Our procurement teams handle projects with hundreds of line item requirements, streamlining the purchasing process for our customers and simplifying their job by offering them one point of contact at one company. For more information visit www.tacprogroup.com.