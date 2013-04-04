ShadowOps GPS Tracking Systems Now Available through GSA

ShadowOps – Technology Beyond the Shadow of Doubt

St. Louis, Mo. - ShadowOps GPS announces that as of April 2013 their industry leading GPS Tracking Solutions are available on the GSA Schedule where federal, state and local government agencies procure products and services.



Public sector agencies that require high performance GPS tracking solutions for fleet management, investigations or emergency medical services can now acquire ShadowOps GPS products and services through the GSA Advantage!® website, www.gsaadvantage.gov.

About ShadowOps

ShadowOps is a privately held entity owned and operated in part by active law enforcement. Due to our real world experience and specific focus on law enforcement and government GPS tracking applications we offer the world’s most advanced, compact, easy to use, and reliable tracking and navigation systems available today.