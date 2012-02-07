TruePosition Presents Ovum Research about Location for Wireless 9-1-1 Indoors

The webinar, hosted by NENA, also will include latest FCC developments about requirements for wireless 9-1-1 call location

Berwyn, PA - TruePosition Inc., a provider of wireless location technologies and solutions and a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation today announces a webinar, hosted by NENA, which will present findings of the company’s latest in-the-field study about locating wireless 9-1-1 call indoors.

Webinar Title:

The Importance of Locating Wireless 9-1-1 Calls Indoors

Webinar Description:

In emergency situations, seconds can save lives. This webinar will explain the latest ways that the FCC measures the performance of the major wireless location technologies currently used to locate 9-1-1 phone calls that are made from cell phones. The webinar will explain the latest announcements from the FCC, which include statements about county-wide averaging, a single location accuracy requirement, as well as an indoor location requirement. Analysts from Ovum will review the results of a recent report, which exposes the limitations of particular location techniques and shows the benefits of others.

Speakers:

TruePosition

Rash Mia, Vice President of Technology and Chief Scientist, TruePosition

Brian Varano, Director of Marketing, TruePosition

Ovum

Jeremy Green, Principal Analyst, Ovum

Sara Kaufman, Telecommunications Analyst, Ovum

National Emergency Number Association

Trey Forgety, Government Affairs Director, NENA

When:

April 19, 2012 at 1:00 PM EST

Register:

About TruePosition

TruePosition is the global leader in location determination and intelligence solutions that help protect citizens, combat crime, and save lives. TruePosition U-TDOA is a location technology that can accurately and reliably locate any mobile phone in any environment, where other location technologies such as A-GPS cannot. This makes TruePosition U-TDOA uniquely suited to meet the mission-critical location-based safety and security requirements of enterprises and government agencies. These solutions include future-proof technologies, innovative applications, and comprehensive networking and systems services. TruePosition has more patents, technical expertise, and operational experience in wireless location than any other company in the world. Every day more than 100 million people depend on location services supported by TruePosition technology. TruePosition is owned by Liberty Media Corporation.

