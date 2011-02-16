GammaTech Adds S15C to Its Durabook Rugged Mobile Solutions

Newest Intro Designed for Rugged Environments; Includes Large 15.6” Display with HD Resolution, Intel® Compliant HD Stereo Audio, and Two Dual Channel DDR III Memory Slots

Fremont, CA – GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, has introduced another member to its line of cost-effective, high-performance, rugged mobile solutions, the Durabook S15C. It offers portability and features seldom found in notebooks that are designed for rugged environments.

“Just because an individual works away from an office and uses their notebook computer in a harsh environment is no reason for he or she not to enjoy the benefits of a notebook computer with a brilliant screen and powerful graphics,” stated Jen Chen, GammaTech President. “Our new rugged S15C has a very generous 15.6” display with high-definition resolution and its many other terrific features make the S15C the perfect choice for such users.”

The S15C notebook computer is engineered and designed to GammaTech’s renowned tough standards. The magnesium alloy case is 20 times stronger than ABS plastic, and is tested to Mil- Standard 810G for drop and shock resistance. A flexible HDD cable design absorbs shock from drops, providing protection for your important data while anti-shock mounting technology around the LCD helps protect your screen from accidental damage.

Additional protection is provided by the unit’s unique spill-resistant design that protects the keyboard, touchpad, and switches from spills seeping into sensitive interior parts. GammaTech’s exclusive optical-disk-tray lock prevents unintentional tray ejection due to drop and vibration.

Double protection smart battery circuitry prevents damage caused by current or voltage surges and overheating, a vital concern for on-the-road users who require extra power protection.

The GammaTech S15C is powered by both Intel® i7 and i5 processors and the Intel® HM55 chipset. Its two dual- channel DDR III SODIMM slots provide up to 8GB of memory. The internal optical drive slot accommodates either a DVD super-multi drive or Blue Ray Disk combo drive.

Additional features include a standard 15.6” LED display with HD resolution and an option for an FHD LED display, Intel® integrated graphics controller, Intel® compliant high-definition stereo audio, and a built-in microphone.

The S15C comes with three USB ports, a serial port, integrated 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet, and an Intel® Mini-Express wireless LAN network connection. An optional Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR is also available. System security is provided by a Smart Card Reader slot, internal TPM 1.2 data security protection as well as a Kensington lock connector and both Administrator and Boot password control.

Availability

As with the complete line of Gammatech notebook and tablet computers, the S15C notebook computer is available through authorized resellers nationwide and at http://www.GammaTechUSA.com/java-jsp/gov_index.jsp. All GammaTech computers may be customized to customer specifications.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

For over two decades, GammaTech Computer Corporation is a leader in the design, manufacturing and sales of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers throughout North America. GammaTech promotes its award winning, built-to-order durable mobile computers to businesses, government, healthcare, fire, law enforcement and public safety entities. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support.