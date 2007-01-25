Datalux Corporation Introduces New Tracer Keyboard

WINCHESTER, Va., -- Datalux Corporation announces the newest generation of its popular detachable Tracer computer keyboard, containing a protection system designed to prevent accidental side impact key damage and unintentional key strokes. The new keyboard is standard with all Datalux Tracer computers.

“At Datalux, we’re constantly gathering feedback from officers in the field to determine how we can design our products to make their demanding jobs easier. We decided to address the side impact issue when officers reported that damaged keys and accidental key strokes were a reoccurring annoyance with in-vehicle computers,” said Scott Dunklee, Datalux director of sales and marketing for public safety and a former police officer with 25-years of experience.

Comprised of 82 backlit keys ideal for nighttime and lowlight use; the keyboard immediately dims for use in lowlight conditions. Sealed to keep out spilled liquids, the new Datalux Tracer keyboard stands up to the harsh rugged wear and tear of police mobility.

Traditionally the most popular feature -- the keyboard easily detachers from its central position between driver and passenger and clips onto the steering wheel for convenient report writing, or moves to the passenger side, then quickly reattaches to mount in one smooth motion. The mechanism for attaching the keyboard to the steering wheel is patented by Datalux. “The flexibility of our unique keyboard allows officers the convenience of typing reports without twisting and turning while typing reports with a vest and gun belt on,” said Dunklee. “The movable keyboard was Datalux’s solution for officers who reported lower back pain resulting from uncomfortable positioning.”

Headquartered in Winchester, VA., Datalux Corporation designs and manufactures compact, energy-efficient computers and components for police, fire and rescue, public safety, warehousing and the healthcare industry. All computers are assembled at its Virginia factory.