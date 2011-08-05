GammaTech Introduces Its Newest Mobile Rugged, Convertible Durabook Notebook Computer

Advanced Mobile Solutions Taken to the Next Level with the Durabook U12C



Fremont, CA - GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, has introduced the newest member to its line of cost-effective, high-performance rugged convertible notebook computers, the Durabook® U12C. The Durabook U12C is equipped with a convertible swivel LCD touch screen that enables rapid switching between notebook and tablet modes. In highly secure environments – from movie sets through special operations stakeouts - the one-click stealth mode operation disables all light and sounds from the unit. Lightweight for easy mobility, the unit is also ideal for on-the-go field technicians, mobile professionals, journalists and many others.



“The U12C is designed so it can be easily used in the most demanding professional environments,” stated Jen Chen, GammaTech president. “Mobile professionals should have access to fully featured, convertible notebook computers that are rugged enough to stand up to grueling conditions. The GammaTech U12C has answered the call for dependability in mission critical situations. ”



For ultimate flexibility and functionality, the GammaTech U12C is a rugged notebook computer that transforms quickly and easily to a Tablet PC. The U12C is designed with an Integrated Ergonomic handle for ease of use and added convenience for carrying the system in challenging spaces. It is drop and shock resistant and tested to stringent MIL-STD-810G requirements. Its unique spill resistant characteristics include the area around the keyboard, touchpad, speakers, and wireless and power switches that protect it from accidental spills – making it ideal for hazard based environments such as healthcare. All input/output ports are fully dust resistant. Additionally, U12C is designed with a quick release HDD mechanism that allows for removal of the Hard Drive Disk in just a few seconds.



The U12C comes with an Intel® i5-540UM processor and Intel HM55 chipset. Features include up to 8 GB of memory capacity, a 1.3 mega-pixel web camera, a 12.1” WXGA (1280x800) Convertible TFT and LED backlight (optional sunlight readable function). Additional options include 12.1” resistive and digitizer dual-type tempered glass touch panel, high-definition stereo audio, WWAN 3G module, second Webcam module, RS-232 port, smart card reader, and WLAN and WiFi compatibility with optional Bluetooth capability. The U12C boasts a long battery life via a second battery with application. Contents are kept safe with security features such as BIOS administrator password/Boot password, fingerprint scanner and TPM 1.2 technology.



Availability

As with the rest of the GammaTech notebook product line, the U12C is available through authorized resellers nationwide and at http://www.gammatech-durabook.com/whereToBuy.jsp. Every GammaTech product may be customized to customer specifications.



About GammaTech Computer Corporation

For over two decades, GammaTech Computer Corporation leads the way in developing advanced solutions for the mobile computing environment. An acknowledged leader in the design, manufacturing and sales of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers throughout North America, GammaTech promotes its award winning, built-to-order durable mobile computers to businesses, government, oil & gas, healthcare, fire, law enforcement and public safety entities. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support.

For more information, please visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com