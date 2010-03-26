GCN Announces Best of FOSE Awards 2010

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - FOSE 2010, the most comprehensive event for government information technology (IT) professionals, today announced the winners of the Government Computer News (GCN) Best of FOSE Awards for 2010. This awards program recognizes outstanding and innovative IT products for government exhibited during the show. More than 65 companies submitted a total of nearly 100 new products for consideration during this year’s competition. All together, 15 companies were recognized across a broad range of categories, including Best of Show, which went to FalconStor® Software.

The GCN Best of FOSE Awards program is open to any FOSE 2010 exhibiting company that is showcasing a new product for use in the public sector. GCN’s editors and technology analysts reviewed the new products during FOSE show hours and chose the winners based on four criteria: innovation; usability/applicability to government; relative performance based on specifications; and value.

“Technology is a catalyst to driving the nation’s economic recovery, and more specifically, improving government services,” said Wyatt Kash, Editor-in-Chief for GCN. “As the largest event for government technology decision makers, FOSE provides a unique look into current and future technology developments. GCN commends the companies selected as winners of the Best of FOSE Awards for their innovative approaches to supporting the government market.”

Category award recipients include:

• Audio/Visual/Surveillance – Tech Global Inc., NEC 46” Touch Screen, with advanced interactive screen technology.

• Display Devices – Canson Inc., PAPERSHOW for Mac, presentation system using interactive paper and pen.

• Handheld Devices –Research in Motion, BlackBerry Bold 9700, combines touch-pad speed with more advanced applications.

• Networking Equipment – Virtensys, Virtensys VIO Series I/0 Virtualization, replaces server-room bird’s nests of cables with a single cable, saving power.

• Portable PCs – Getac Inc., Getac V100, fully rugged convertible notebook.

• Peripherals – EDAC Systems, IBML ImageTrac 3E, high-volume production scanner.

• Security Hardware – Xelerance Corporation, DNSX Secure Signer, appliance that automates DNSSEC implementation and management.

• Security Software – Data Mountain Solutions, Managed DNS Security Extensions Validation, managed service for updating and validating DNSSEC signatures.

• Servers – Fujitsu America, Primergy TX 120 S2 Compact Server, a small, quiet, power-saving server.

• Software for Desktop Systems – Corel, Corel WordPerfect Office X5, latest version that adds the ability to import many file formats common in government.

• Software for Enterprise Systems – Zenprise, Zenprise Remote Control, allows centralized remote control of users’ smart phones.

• Storage – FalconStor Software, FalconStor File-interface Deduplication System (also Best in Show), uses deduplication of data in documents to streamline storage demands.

• Other – BreakingPoint, BreakingPoint Elite, cyber simulation engine that simulates a global network for testing network devices.

• Debut Exhibitor Award – Proton Data Destruction, Proton T-4, electro-magnetic pulse de-gausser.

In addition, ABR Innovations was selected for the GCN Judge’s Award for their Portable Crash Cart. This award recognizes an innovative solution for government that is not covered under the above categories.

For a detailed list of award recipients and descriptions, visit www.GCN.com.