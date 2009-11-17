Getac Announces Fully Rugged Notebooks and Tablet PCs Receive MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F and IP65 Military Certification

Independent Testing Lab Certifies Getac Products Surpass Rigorous Test Processes for Heat/Cold, Sand/Dust and Water to Ensure Outstanding Performance in Any Environment

LAKE FOREST, CA. -- Getac, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced that its line of notebook computers and Tablet PCs has been MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F and IP65 certified by an independent testing lab to withstand severe environmental conditions. These standards were established by the military to ensure minimum performance standards for any product used by agencies and organizations within the Department of Defense.

To ensure absolute performance in any environment, Getac conducts its own internal testing processes with standards that go beyond those established by the Department of Defense on their line of rugged notebooks and Tablet PCs. Making sure the products withstand real-world environments and challenges in the field is top priority. As a result, Getac’s products surpassed grueling tests in the certification process including a series of 78 consecutive drops from as high as 6 feet, sustained exposure to blowing rain, sand, and dust, exposure to extreme heat, cold, and condensation, and a variety of shock and vibration testing.

Getac products receiving MIL-STD-810G certification include its A790, B300, and M230 rugged notebooks, V100 rugged convertible notebook, E100 rugged Tablet PC, and PS535 rugged PDA.

In addition to receiving MIL-STD-810G certification, the B300 Notebook, V100 Convertible, and PS535F GPS PDA each received Ingress Protection (IP65) certification for dust and water resistance. Conducted by a recognized independent laboratory testing facility, the IP6x testing (for dust) was conducted in a dust chamber for 8 hours using talcum powder with units in the Off position. The IPx5 testing (for water) was conducted by using pressurized water from every conceivable angle at a rate of 3.3 gallons per minute.

Getac’s B300 / M230 / A790 Notebooks, and V100 Convertible also received MIL-STD-461F certification for immunity against magnetic fields.

“We are pleased that our rugged notebooks, PDAs, and Tablet PCs exceeded military certification standards as well as our own standards which are often more strict than those imposed by the Department of Defense,” explains Jim Rimay, president of Getac Inc. “Receiving these independent certifications, along with our recent announcement of Resistive Multi-touch technology, assures our customers that Getac continues to offer innovative products that can endure and perform under the most extreme environmental conditions,” Rimay added.