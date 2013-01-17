Havis Expands Tablet Docking and Cradle Line with New Universal Tablet Mount

The Universal Tablet Mount by Havis Is Compatible with Most 10" Tablets for Ergonomic In-vehicle and Desktop Computing

To complement a growing line of tablet docking stations and cradles, Havis Inc. announced the launch of its new Universal Tablet Mount. This latest tablet mounting solution is compatible with most 10-inch tablets from a wide variety of manufacturers, including Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, Motorola, Panasonic, Samsung, and Toshiba.

For businesses looking to integrate tablets into their on-the-go workforce, this universal device offers flexibility and durability in just about any mobile workspace. Havis’ Universal Tablet Mount is adjustable to accommodate and secure most 10-inch tablets with or without their protective cases and skins, depending on the tablet model. The tablet tray also features a thin profile and overall smaller footprint to maximize space within a vehicle or office setting.

With safety at the forefront of all Havis designs, the rugged Universal Tablet Mount was tested to withstand in-vehicle crash simulations and is compliant with RoHS (Restriction of Use of Hazardous Substances) regulations.

The tray’s easy-to-use latch handle and barrel lock work together to securely mount the tablet and prevent it from becoming a potentially dangerous projectile in a crash. This locking mechanism also provides the user with peace-of-mind theft deterrence.

Combined with Havis mounting and motion accessories, the Universal Tablet Mount provides mobile professionals with safe and ergonomic computing from vehicle to desktop, or even from office wall to work cart. Additionally, the tray’s mounting base fits the universal VESA 75mm hole pattern and is therefore compatible with a number of available mounts.

By investing in Havis mounting and computing solutions, fleet managers can improve the productivity of their employees without sacrificing in-vehicle safety, quality of materials or product longevity. Havis products are specifically designed to keep mobile professionals focused on the road when driving, as well as comfortable and productive when safely parked.

The Universal Tablet Mount is an integral part of incorporating tablet use into any mobile business, and it allows employees to stay productive both on the road and in the office. For more information the Havis Universal Tablet Mount, please visit http://www.havis.com/universal-tablet-mount.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For over 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Headquartered in Warminster, Pa., with an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 200 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit www.havis.com.