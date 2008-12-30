Intel’s new low-power Atom processor comes to the DLI 8300 Rugged Tablet from Data Ltd Inc.

LaPorte, IN - Intel’s newest, smallest and lowest power processor, the Intel® Atom™ processor brings increased processing muscle and performance to the DLI 8300 Rugged tablet.

The new Atom™ processor also delivers extended battery life - adding an additional hour in the case of the DLI 8300 - thanks to the processor’s incredibly low idle and average power which allows Atom™powered devices to remain “on” while conserving energy.

The DLI 8300 Rugged Tablets comes configured with either a 1.1 GHz or 1.6 GHz single-core Atom™ processor. Atom™-equipped DLI 8300 tablets are expected to begin shipipng by October of tihs year.

About Data Ltd Inc.

Data Ltd Inc. designs and manufacturers rugged mobile computers and data collection devices that fit into every aspect of today's mobile business environment. A proven leader in the mobile and wireless data collection industry, and with more than 15 years in the industry and 50,000 devices deployed worldwide, Data Ltd pairs a history of experience and expertise with our passion for new technology to develop innovative rugged mobile computing devices.