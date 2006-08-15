Itronix Introduces General Dynamics GoBook® XR-1 Fully Rugged Notebook

Light, small and powerful, the next-generation rugged notebook from Itronix is the ultimate choice in wireless mobile computing for both government and industry

SPOKANE, Wash. - Itronix, a General Dynamics company, today introduced the General Dynamics GoBook® XR-1, the world’s smallest and lightest fully rugged wireless notebook. The GoBook XR-1 elegantly combines rugged features with high-performance computing, comprehensive wireless capabilities and unmatched security features in a product designed to perform in mobile outdoor environments. The new rugged device is the first Itronix-built laptop to carry the General Dynamics brand since the company was acquired by General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) last year. The GoBook XR-1 will begin shipping in September 2006.

“The GoBook XR-1 is our best fully rugged product to date, the lightest and smallest rugged notebook available, embodying Itronix’ more than 20 years of expertise in rugged devices,” said Tom Turner, general manager and vice president of computing technologies for General Dynamics C4 Systems. “Our commitment to innovation and performance excellence is stronger than ever with General Dynamics, as we build on our heritage of success in the development of products for both military and commercial customers.”

“Ruggedized notebooks, like the GoBook XR-1, are designed for a higher degree of performance, be it computational functionality or in adverse conditions,” said David Krebs, mobile and wireless practice director for Venture Development Corporation. “The XR-1 exceeds market expectations by creating a fully-rugged notebook that does not compromise performance requirements while setting new ergonomic levels in size and weight.”

GoBook XR-1 Product Features

The notebook’s capabilities and enhancements set it apart as the most comprehensive and ergonomically designed wireless rugged notebook on the market today, as measured in five distinct categories - performance, ergonomics and size/weight, ruggedness, wireless capabilities and security. The GoBook XR-1 also meets the international Reduction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) specification, required for all products shipping outside of the U.S.

Performance

For the ultimate performance in a rugged notebook, the GoBook XR-1 uses the next generation of mobile dual-core processor from Intel, the Core Duo 1.83GHz, with a FSB of 667MHz. It also features increased graphics capabilities using a dedicated ATI M22-CSP/32 external graphics controller, allowing the GoBook XR-1 to score over 1900 in the 3D Mark 2003 benchmark test, over twice as high as its closest competitor. In addition, the GoBook XR-1 comes with a 40 MB or 80 MB 5400 rpm SATA hard drive, a power management utility, and an integrated Ethernet 1GB LAN and Microsoft’s XP Professional operating system.

Ergonomic, Size/Weight

The sleek and professional-looking GoBook XR-1 weighs just 6.8 pounds and has a very small footprint (11.8 inches by 9.65 inches by 1.97 inches), making it the lightest and smallest fully rugged notebook available. The product’s touch-screen display uses a multi-layer anti-reflective coating process to improve outdoor viewability, and glow-in-the-dark keys and optional backlit keyboard to improve keyboard viewing in low light conditions. For ease of carrying, the product comes with either front or back hard handles. Vehicle and office docking stations are both available.

Rugged

The GoBook XR-1 meets MIL STD 810F (military standard) ratings for drop/shock and vibration and the IP54 (ingress protection) standard for water and dust. The entire notebook is water tight and features an innovatively designed keyboard that can withstand liquids and abrasive dust and dirt particles commonly found in outdoor and industrial environments. The notebook’s sealed design can even withstand bleach-water submersion and scrub tests, required after exposure to toxic substances. Users also have a choice of a capacitive or resistive touch pad, which can be used in rain or when wearing gloves. For operations in sub-zero weather, the product incorporates standard heaters for the hard drive and display, which assure operation in the coldest environment, while extending these components’ life.

Wireless Capabilities

The GoBook XR-1 wireless capabilities are among the most robustly designed, flexible and feature-rich integrated offerings available in a laptop. The notebook has the capability for up to four embedded concurrent wireless radios - WLAN, WWAN, Bluetooth and GPS - to ensure the widest range of coverage options with seamless roaming capabilities offered via special wireless management software.

Security

The notebook features user-removable hard drives for added flexibility in securing data and also supports the industry standard Trusted Platform Module version 1.2, which is a network security shield for data and content. The GoBook XR-1 also has an optional fingerprint scanner and smart card to simplify password entry.

Availability and Pricing

The GoBook XR-1 fully rugged wireless notebook will be available in September in North America and worldwide soon thereafter. The suggested U.S. retail price for the base configuration is $4,330. For more details please visit www.gobookXR-1.com.

A world-class developer of wireless, rugged computing systems, applications and technology for mobile workers in a variety of commercial field service markets, the government and military, Itronix has been a General Dynamics company since it was acquired in September 2005. With a full range of wireless field computing systems, from handhelds to notebooks to tablet PCs, mobile servers and thin clients, Itronix exemplifies General Dynamics’ computing technologies capabilities. Itronix is based in Spokane, Washington, with European operations (incorporated as Itronix Ltd.) in Coventry, UK, and subsidiary and sales offices Canada, France, Germany and Taiwan. General Dynamics C4 Systems is a leading integrator of secure communication and information systems and technology. Additional information about products and services is available at www.gd-computing.com.