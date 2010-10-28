OEM Micro Solutions, Inc. Unveils Innovative New Mobile Tactical Computer and Digital Video Systems at IACP Show

The third generation of OEM Micro’s Mobile Tactical Computer and Digital Video Systems offer enhancements in technology, functionality and durability for law enforcement agencies

Orlando, FL -- OEM Micro Solutions, the leader in mobile electronic systems for public safety agencies, announces the unveiling of two new products, their Mobile Tactical Computer, the MTC-3+ and their Mobile Digital Video System, the MDVS-2 at the upcoming IACP Conference in Orlando, Florida. OEM Micro Solutions has been providing public safety agencies with advanced mobile electronic systems including computer and digital video systems since 2001.

OEM Micro prides itself on closely collaborating with their clients to customize solutions for communications, responsiveness, and safety. “We are constantly gaining input and feedback from the front-lines of law enforcement that directly influence our upgrades in design and technology. We are elated to introduce these two latest models of our core products, which we are confident will increase safety and efficiency for officers in the field,” stated David Downs, President and CEO of OEM Micro Solutions.



The Mobile Tactical Computer (MTC-3+) provides significant improvements in performance, capability and reliability when compared to competitive products. Superior features, including the Intel Core2 Duo® processor, CPU integrated to the back of LCD, very high-bright LCD displays, a removable waterproof full-stroke keyboard, and extensive I/O, establish the MTC-3+ as the computer of choice by those departments that have compared it to competitors’ models.

The Mobile Digital Video System (MDVS-2) is specifically designed to optimize video data collection with minimum operator input. Most aspects of the video recording, storage, archiving and management can be configured to happen automatically. Top of the line software and other features are available for customization.

“OEM Micro Solutions stands apart from the competition when it comes to mobile computing solutions for law enforcement. Not only is the product excellent, the customer support is by far the best I have seen. Having experienced other laptop products, I would not think about purchasing anything but OEM Micro Solutions for the department’s patrol cars,” said Lt. Steffan Gaydos from the Allen Park Police Department, one of many police departments who use OEM Micro Solutions technologies.

About OEM Micro Solution

OEM Micro provides public safety agencies with customizable advanced mobile electronic systems, including computers and digital video systems that are reliable, rugged and extremely capable under the most demanding circumstances. Headquartered in a modern 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Novi, Michigan, OEM Micro does all R&D and manufacturing in-house to ensure the highest level of quality control at each step in the manufacturing process. In addition to technical expertise, OEM Micro’s unyielding attention to customer service has created strong customer loyalty; most law enforcement agencies that purchase OEM Micro products stay with OEM Micro products.