Pre-order New Havis Docking Station for the Getac V100 and V200 Convertible Notebooks

Available fall 2013, Havis introduced its first Getac-specific docking station for the compact 10.4" V100 convertible notebook and the larger 12.1" V200.

Warminster, Penn. - This week, Havis Inc. introduced the new Docking Station for the Getac V100 and V200 Convertible Notebooks, and announced its availability for pre-order. Expected fall 2013, Havis’ first Getac-specific dock will be compatible with the compact 10.4" V100 and the larger 12.1" V200 Convertible Notebooks, in both notebook and tablet mode.

The Docking Station for the Getac V100 and V200 will improve mobile workforce productivity by offering computer charging, security and connection to peripherals, such as printers, keyboards and barcode scanners. The dock’s port replication features best-in-class circuitry and allows users to easily connect up to four USB cables.

The new product family will include the standard docking station, two models with dual or triple high-gain antenna for improved range, and a mount-only version without electronics. The docking station models will maintain constant connectivity through a guided, floating docking connector, recessed port replication and integrated strain relief that protects cable connections.

The Getac V100 and V200 Docking Station will feature a thin profile and small footprint, which can make a big difference when every inch of in-vehicle workspace matters. Havis’ rugged locking system and front hooks provide theft deterrence, and work together to keep the Getac Notebook securely mounted through rugged driving conditions.

To ensure the notebook will stay docked and functional in almost any mobile workspace, the docking station is currently undergoing extensive safety and quality evaluations. Havis’ rigorous testing includes 30-mph crash simulations with forward, rearward and side impacts, military-grade vibration testing, and extensive cycle testing on the latch handle and docking connector’s mechanism.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Docking Station for the Getac V100 and V200 will provide reliable, rugged computing in medical, enterprise and many other in-vehicle workplaces. For more information on the Havis Docking Station for the Getac V100 and V200, please visit http://www.havis.com/getac-v100-v200.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For over 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Headquartered in Warminster, Pa., with an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 200 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit havis.com.